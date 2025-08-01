Study panel to examine Andhra model for official language status to Tulu

• A five-member team will study Andhra Pradesh’s language policy to guide Karnataka’s move to grant Tulu official status

• The government has directed the committee to submit a detailed report within three months

Mangaluru: In a decisive step toward granting official language status to Tulu, the Karnataka government has constituted a committee to study the linguistic policy framework adopted by Andhra Pradesh, particularly its process for declaring an additional official language.The five-member study team, chaired by Gayatri KM, Director of the Department of Kannada and Culture, includes representatives from the Law Department, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department, and cultural institutions such as the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy and the Yakshagana Academy.

The team is tasked with visiting Andhra Pradesh to gather information on the criteria and administrative procedures the state followed while designating additional official languages. In particular, the committee will assess the scale, scope, and legal modalities involved in implementing a second official language. Tulu, a Dravidian language spoken predominantly in coastal Karnataka and parts of Kerala, has long been at the centre of regional identity and cultural activism.

This is the first time the Karnataka government has initiated a formal policy review toward official recognition. The government has directed the committee to submit a detailed report within three months.