Super speciality hospital for Karwar is priority: Dy CM

Karwar: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that providing a super speciality hospital to Karwar constituency is a top priority for the state government, responding to a long-standing demand of the people in the region.

Speaking at the Coastal Festival held on Sunday night at Rabindranath Tagore Beach in Karwar, Shivakumar said it was the government’s responsibility to ensure advanced healthcare facilities for the people of Karwar. He noted that local MLA Satish Sail had highlighted the difficulties faced by residents who are often forced to travel to Goa, Udupi or Mangaluru for quality medical treatment. “We are with you, and we will work to meet this demand,” he assured.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the people of Uttara Kannada district had strengthened the government by electing five MLAs. “Because you gave us strength, we delivered the five guarantees. You empowered us, and we have stood by our word,” he said.

Shivakumar also announced that a separate tourism policy would be formulated for the region to create employment opportunities and prevent the migration of youth. “We will ensure jobs at people’s doorsteps. A meeting will be held in Mangaluru on January 10 to discuss this further,” he said.

Highlighting the uniqueness of the coastal belt, Shivakumar described it as a region blessed with the Western Ghats and a vast coastline, rich in diverse literature, culture, language, traditions and ecology. “The sea represents strength, wealth and life. It is the backbone of fishermen, a source of prosperity for traders and a paradise for tourists,” he said.

He noted that the Coastal Festival was being held after a gap of seven years and credited MLA Satish Sail and District Minister Mankal Vaidya for insisting on reviving the event. “God does not give blessings or curses, but opportunities. It is up to us to use them. Satish Sail has used this opportunity to create platforms for district artists and many others,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the festival had provided a major platform for showcasing local talent and that such encouragement would help young artists grow. Drawing a comparison, he said he had been organising Kanakotsava in his Kanakapura constituency for the past 10–15 years, but expressed happiness at seeing the scale and grandeur of the Karwar event. Responding to criticism often faced by the government for organising such programmes, Shivakumar said actions mattered more than words. “Criticism fades away, but work remains. I am not here just to give a speech or watch performances. I am here to stand with the people of Karwar,” he said, urging the public to strengthen the Congress by electing more MLAs in the future.