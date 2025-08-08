Live
- Boult Rolls Out Bold New Identity ‘GOBOULT’ to fuel Premium Play, Targets 1000cr Goal this year, 10x Retail Expansion, and Global Push
- Rolls-Royce to scale-up capabilities in India including MRO partnerships and supply chain, aligned to India-UK CETA and Defence industrial roadmap
- ELSS funds: A holistic view
- Best Practices for Managing Windows 10 End of Life Securely
- China Greets News of PM Modi’s Planned SCO Summit Trip
- LIVE: Israel Set to Take Gaza City, Displacing Thousands as Famine Deepens
- EC Rebuts Rahul Gandhi’s Allegation of Fake Voters in Bengaluru
- Diplomatic discussions held on rescue of 17 Nepali citizens affected by Uttarakhand floods: Oli
- SIT Probes New Site Near Dharmasthala Following Fresh Tip-off in Mass Grave Case
- Jain Community Lodges Complaint Over Offensive Social Media Remarks Against Monks
Supreme Court Rejects Media Ban on Dharmasthala Case
Defamation Case Sent to Trial Court
Dharmasthala: In a ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court of India declined to impose a blanket ban on media reporting related to the controversial claims of bodies being buried in the forests of Dharmasthala village.
The petition, filed by D. Harshendra Kumar, secretary of the Dharmasthala temple, sought to suppress defamatory content targeting the temple and its managing family. The bench, comprising Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan, directed that the issue be freshly adjudicated by a trial court in Karnataka, stating that media restrictions are issued only in exceptionally rare cases.
The court instructed the petitioners to present all relevant documents before the trial court for a thorough review. The petitioners’ counsel alleged that approximately 8,000 YouTube channels are disseminating derogatory content against the temple, escalating the controversy.
This follows a recent development on August 1, when the Karnataka High Court overturned a temporary injunction by a Bengaluru civil court that had initially restricted reporting on the alleged burial case.
The Supreme Court’s decision underscores the balance between protecting the temple’s reputation and preserving media freedom, leaving the matter open for further judicial scrutiny in the trial court.