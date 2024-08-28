SW Railway introduces QR code-based ticketing system

Mysuru: In a significant move towards enhancing passenger convenience, the Mysore division of South Western Railway has rolled out a QR code-based ticketing system, eliminating the need for passengers to stand in long queues for purchasing regular, reservation, and platform tickets. This innovative approach is part of the Railway Ministry’s broader effort to integrate modern technology into passenger services and promote digital transactions.

The new QR code-based ticketing system is now operational at 94 Unreserved Ticketing System0 (UTS) counters across 81 stations within the division. This system revolutionizes the way passengers purchase general class and platform tickets, offering a seamless and hassle-free travel experience.

In addition to the QR code system, 25 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) have been strategically installed at 12 key locations across the station. These machines allow passengers to conveniently purchase unreserved journey tickets and platform tickets, reducing the reliance on traditional ticket counters. To further increase ticket bookings, the division is also piloting QR code scanning for Passenger Reservation System (PRS) ticket bookings at four stations.

The implementation of the QR code system allows passengers to make payments effortlessly using mobile wallets or UPI-enabled bank accounts. By simply scanning the QR code, passengers can pay through their preferred apps, and upon payment confirmation, receive their tickets instantly. This streamlined process not only saves time but also encourages the use of digital transactions, aligning with the government’s push for a cashless economy.

The QR code payment facility has been extended beyond ticketing, now available at departmental stores, food plazas, toilet facilities, and parking lots within the station premises. This expansion makes it easier and more convenient for passengers to conduct various transactions during their journey.

Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal lauded the introduction of the QR code facility, calling it a major milestone in enhancing passenger experiences. “The division is at the forefront of leveraging technology to improve passenger services. The QR code facility represents a significant step in our ongoing efforts to make railway travel more passenger-friendly and efficient,” Agarwal stated.

With these technological advancements, the Mysore division of South Western Railway is setting a benchmark in modernizing railway services, ensuring

that passengers enjoy a more convenient and

comfortable journey.