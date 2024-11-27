Take Maha win as inspiration, forget bypoll defeat: BJP chief

Bengaluru: Commenting on the recent drubbing in the bypolls in his message to party workers, Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra urged them not to lose hope. Vijayendra stated on Tuesday, “My humble request to party workers. The results of bye-elections in the state can’t have any impact on the organisation of our party. We will completely ignore the outcome of bypolls.

“We will take the historic win of BJP in neighbouring Maharashtra state as an inspiration. We should not waste a single day in future and wow to bring the BJP to power in the state.”

“We will take an oath that along with strengthening the party, we will end the rule of the Congress which is against the majority in this country and we will tread on the path of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has pledged to take India to number one position in the world,” he urged.

“I also request you to overcome the setbacks created by the forces which want to divide and weaken the party. The Congress party during its last tenure (between 2013 and 2018) similarly won bypolls and suffered humiliating defeat in the Assembly elections that followed,” he stated.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should answer to it and with this result he will not be able to hide corruption, Vijayendra claimed. “The people might have given a chance to Congress party considering the remaining term of three-and-half years. The Congress workers need not celebrate this win. They have big responsibility. Ever since coming to power, the Congress has not taken a single step towards development,” he claimed.

“We need not lose heart following the defeat of the BJP in two seats and JD(S) on one seat. The misuse of power by the Congress government resulted in their victory. We will take this defeat in positive stride. This will prepare us for future challenges,” he stated.

“The growth of BJP in Karnataka is historical. We are the first state to bring the BJP to power first time ever in southern part of India,” he emphasised.

Referring to MUDA case, he said, “The question of why the allotted 14 sites belonging to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife were returned to the government if there was no mistake is still relevant. Unless the case is taken to logical end, the Chief Minister and certain ministers can’t speak about morality.”