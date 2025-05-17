Techie Killed in Bengaluru After Argument Over Cigarette; Accused Arrested

Bengaluru: A software engineer was killed and another critically injured after a verbal altercation over a cigarette led to a deliberate car-ramming incident in the early hours of May 10 in Bengaluru. Police have arrested the accused, identified as Prateek, for the murder.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. near Vasanthapura Cross on Kanakapura Road. The victim, Sanjay, and his colleague Karthik, both employed in the IT sector and working night shifts from home, had stepped out for tea from their residence when the confrontation occurred.

According to police sources, Prateek, who was passing by in a car with his wife, allegedly asked Sanjay to bring him a cigarette without getting out of the vehicle. The demand led to a heated exchange between the two sides. Witnesses, including Prateek’s wife and a nearby shopkeeper, reportedly intervened and separated the parties.

However, as Sanjay and Karthik continued on their way on a two-wheeler, Prateek allegedly followed them at high speed and rammed his car into their bike. CCTV footage from the area reportedly captured the moment of the impact.

Both men sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the hospital. Sanjay succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Karthik remains hospitalised with critical injuries.

Initially believed to be a road accident, the case took a turn after investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the scene. The footage reportedly confirmed that the act was intentional.

Subramanyapura police have registered a case of murder and arrested Prateek. The case is being investigated further, said DCP (Bengaluru South) Lokesh B Jagalasar.