Techie killed in PG cylinder blast

  • Created On:  31 Dec 2025 12:16 PM IST
Bengaluru: A 23-year-old software professional was killed and three others were injured following a commercial gas cylinder explosion at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Kundalahalli here, police said on Tuesday.

The blast occurred at around 6.15 pm on Monday evening at Seven Hills Sai Co-Living PG, located within the HAL Police Station limits, police said. The deceased has been identified as Aravind, a native of Ballari, who was employed as a senior analyst with Capgemini, according to the police.

Three other residents sustained injuries in the explosion and are currently undergoing treatment at Brookfield Hospital. The explosion occurred in a seven-storey (G+6) building with 43 rooms.

Fire tenders and emergency services, along with local police, rushed to the spot and carried out evacuation and fire-control operations. Preliminary investigation suggests that a commercial-grade gas cylinder was involved in the blast, though the exact cause of ignition is yet to be determined, police added. A case has been registered against the PG management and further investigation is underway, police said.

Gas cylinder explosionBengaluruaccidentsoftware engineer deathKundalahalli blast incidentsafety lapses
