Tender to be called for new gates to TB dam in January

Vijayanagara: Officials from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) are scheduled to visit and inspect the installation of new crest gates at the Tungabhadra Dam next month, with plans to finalise the design. The tender process is expected to be completed by January, paving the way for the installation of the gates.

In an important meeting held at the Tungabhadra Board office chaired by Board Chairman S.N. Pandey, key discussions were held regarding the installation of the gates. The meeting addressed the possibility of installing the gates in phases, depending on the budget allocations from both the Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh governments.

“This is a 70-year-old dam, and it needs careful consideration about whether to install the same type of crest gate as before or opt for a more modern design. The authority will make the final decision, and all subsequent processes will be based on that decision,” said a source familiar with the meeting. “By March, we will know how much funding the governments of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will allocate for this project. Based on that, it was discussed that some gates could potentially be installed by the end of May.” The meeting also emphasized that all decisions regarding the dam must first be approved by the Tungabhadra Board, and the board is ready to allocate the required budget once the design is finalized.

The installation of new gates is a large-scale project that involves the removal of all 33 old gates and replacing them with new ones. Given the scope of the work, the timeline for completing the project is set for next June. However, there were discussions about the possibility of installing the gates in phases due to budget constraints and logistical challenges.

Another significant topic discussed at the meeting was the proposed Navali balancing reservoir. The Andhra Pradesh representative, who largely supported the proposal, raised the issue of building a flood canal adjacent to the right bank upper-level canal (ULC). However, Telangana intervened in the discussion, questioning the necessity of a separate reservoir and canal. Telangana officials argued that, due to recurring silt accumulation issues, efforts should focus on removing the silt rather than building new infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by several key officials, including Board Secretary O.R.K. Reddy, Karnataka Board member Krishnamurthy Kulkarni, Andhra Board member Nagaraj, Central Government Finance Department Joint Secretary Richa Mishra, Telangana Board member Anil Kumar (via video conference), Chief Engineer of Karnataka Irrigation Corporation Hanumanthappa Dasar, Superintendent Engineer Basavaraj, Board Executive Officer Neelkantha Reddy, Divisional Executive Engineer G.T. Ravichandra, and others.

A team of experts led by former Central Water Commission (CWC) chairman A.K. Bajaj had previously investigated the cause of the erosion of the 19th crest gate at the Tungabhadra Dam. The team submitted its report on September 20, recommending the replacement of all 33 gates. Following this, Chairman S.N. Pandey visited the dam on November 5, and with this latest meeting, it is now almost certain that some new crest gates will be installed before the onset of the next monsoon season. The ongoing discussions and planning mark an important step towards ensuring the long-term safety and stability of the Tungabhadra Dam, which serves as a vital water source for both Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.