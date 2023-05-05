Tension grips at Gandhi Bhavan as Bajrang Dal activists protest against Karnataka Congress manifesto

A tense atmosphere prevailed at Gandhi Bhavan and heavy police forces were deployed as Bajrang Dal members are upset over the Congress's announcement that it will ban Bajrang Dal in the Karnataka election manifesto. There was tension after they called for recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in front of Gandhi Bhavan. The police were deployed in advance. The gates on both sides of Gandhi Bhavan were closed with barricades.



TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and in-charge Manic Rao Thackeray will be present in Gandhi Bhavan after a series of meetings. In this background, the police were alerted after receiving information that Bajrang Dal activists were coming to protest. Heavy security was arranged in front of Gandhi Bhavan. The leaders of the Congress party got into an argument with the police as no one was allowed inside the Gandhi Bhavan.

Bajrang Dal members are expressing their anger over Congress's announcement that Bajrang Dal will be banned. A large number of agitations and protest programs were carried out across the country. As part of that, Bajrang Dal and BJP have called for protests across the state. As part of that, Bajrang Dal leaders and workers will come to Gandhi Bhavan. Police were heavily deployed at Gandhi Bhavan in this order.