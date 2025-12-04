The Managed Office Model India Didn’t See Coming. Smartworks Built It Early

Bengaluru: India’s office market often moves in cycles. Demand surges. Developers catch up. Enterprises stretch existing floors before looking for the next. Somewhere in that rhythm, a few companies start thinking ahead. Not in quarters, but in decades. Smartworks was one of the rare ones.

It read the signs long before most. Global enterprises were expanding faster than India’s fragmented office market could support. Traditional leasing was too slow, too capex-heavy, and far too rigid for organisations that needed to scale across cities almost overnight. Even the coworking space boom could only solve a part of the puzzle.

The answer, as Smartworks saw early, wasn’t more floors. It was entire campuses.

Years ago, when the industry was still trading in seats and floors in a building, Smartworks began quietly taking over entire buildings. Four to eight lakh square feet at a time. Then converting them into fully managed office, tech-enabled campuses with customised offices that could go live in 45-60 days.

Back then, the idea seemed audacious. Even excessive. Why take on whole buildings when enterprises were still used to occupying a few floors?

Because the young entrepreneurs behind it, Neetish Sarda, founder and Harsh Binani, co-founder had already spotted the gap. India was becoming a global operations hub, but its workspace ecosystem was still built for yesterday’s pace. Enterprises needed plug-and-play operations across cities, consistent standards, and the freedom to grow without friction. A modern managed office model that could hold the weight of enterprise ambition.

That early conviction is now the industry’s inflection point. Smartworks’ campus-led model is no longer a bold experiment; it’s becoming the default template for large-scale enterprise expansion.

Today, Smartworks has a total portfolio of ~14 million sq. ft. across 14 cities in India and Singapore. The company recently added Eastbridge in Vikhroli, Mumbai, an 815,000 sq. ft. partnership with the Hiranandani Group is now the largest managed office campus of its kind globally. It joins a growing list of Smartworks campuses that cross the 500,000 sq. ft. mark across Pune, Bangalore, and Mumbai.

A campus is not just more space. It is an ecosystem comprising collaboration hubs, training rooms, wellness zones, recreation pockets, integrated utilities, and enterprise-grade IT delivered in 45–60 days. Clients move in faster, consolidate teams more easily, and maintain a consistent experience across every city. This is the part most coworking space operators couldn’t solve at scale.

This is why Smartworks has shifted from being a workspace provider to becoming a strategic infrastructure partner for enterprises. The company went public in July 2025, underscoring the market’s confidence in its model and momentum.

India’s GCC engine has rewritten the country’s growth playbook. These are not back offices; they are global hubs for engineering, R&D, analytics, cybersecurity, AI, and next-gen operations. And they need workspaces built to that standard.