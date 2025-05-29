Thinking of setting up a separate Corpn for ex-servicemen: DKS

Bengaluru: “A separate corporation has been planned to help all ex-servicemen in the state, and this issue will be discussed and decided in the cabinet meeting,” said DCM DK Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC president.

After felicitating senior army officers and ex-servicemen who served the country and the family members of martyred soldiers at the Jai Hind Sabha program held at the city’s Town Hall on Wednesday. DCM Shivakumar said, “We are thinking of setting up a corporation on the advice of Mallikarjuna, the president of the Congress party’s soldiers’ wing. We are committed to protecting the soldiers who have served our country.” “It is a matter of pride to be a part of such a significant program. On behalf of the country and the Congress party, I thank all of you who have filled the country with strength. The Congress party will always stand by the country and our armed forces. This program is a testament to that.”

Senior Army officers, families of martyred soldiers honoured

Senior Army officers and former soldiers who have served in the Indian Army were honoured with mementos during the program. They also paid tribute to the family members of the brave soldiers who died serving the country.

Ashoka Chakra awardee Late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Ashoka Chakra awardee Colonel Jojan Thomas, Shaurya Chakra awardee Major M C Muthanna, Shaurya Chakra awardee Major Ganesh Maddappa, Shaurya Chakra awardee Major M C Muthanna, Shaurya Chakra awardee Captain M V Panjal, Shaurya Chakra awardee Major Mohan Gangadharan, Major Shafiq Mohammed Khan, Army Medal awardee Colonel Ramamurthy and their family members were felicitated.

The Karnataka State Pradesh Congress Committee organised this Jai Hind Sabha program under the direction of the All India National Congress. More than a thousand senior army officers and ex-servicemen participated in this program. The AICC has directed to organise this program across the country with the aim of paying tribute to and standing behind the Indian soldiers who have selflessly served the country.