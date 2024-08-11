This is just a beginning: BJP

Mysuru: BJP on Saturday said that the eight-day ‘Mysuru Chalo’ padyatra against the Congress government is just the beginning and many more agitations will be launched in the coming days.

“While the Chief Minister is declaring himself an honest person, the country has seen how he had seized land and how he got involved in a Rs 4,000 crore scam. This is just the beginning of the agitations. We will hold many more such yatras against the government,” said BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal while addressing a rally in Mysuru.

He said that the struggle against the state government will not stop, adding that it is the people’s agitation. “Vacate your seat, we are coming. If the party is not changing him (Siddaramaiah), let them know that this is just the beginning. The BJP would organise programmes throughout the state. The people’s fury is against the government and it is the duty of the BJP to stand with the people,” Das said.

On Friday, the Congress also organised a rally to counter BJP’s padyatra. “The rally was organised to save the government. Their party distributed Rs 1,000 per person. They spent Rs 25 crore on the rally. I don’t know why they needed to organise a rally?” he said.

He added that the government was fearful because of the padyatra, adding that it had shaken the state government.

Das said that Congress talks about honest politics but everyone knows about the history of Shivakumar.

“In 2008, when he first contested from Kanakapura he declared Rs 25 crore assets which was accumulated through crimes. In 2014, in his fourth election, he declared 1,400 crore assets. How did he manage to earn so much?” Das said.

He said that he has been in politics for 20 years and is unable to understand how can a politician make so much money in a short span of time.

“His money belongs to the poor and Shivakumar must give an answer,” he said.