This is Modi’s era, everything moves fast: Tejasvi Surya’s jibe at DKS

Bengaluru: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya took a sharp dig at Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, stating that the era of delayed inaugurations and indecisive governance is over. “I belong to a new generation that believes in speedy execution. The time when Indira Gandhi laid the foundation stone and Sonia Gandhi inaugurated the same project decades later is gone. This is the Modi era—everything moves fast,” Surya said, addressing the media in New Delhi.

Referring to criticisms about the urgency in implementing the Yellow Line metro project, Surya countered, “Why are they questioning the urgency now? Where were they when there were real problems? For four years, the Metro project had no MD. BMRCL fixed and postponed half a dozen inauguration dates in two years.”

Surya emphasized the importance of swift action. “In the past, classical Congress-style politics delayed progress. Even for simple inaugurations, there were decades of delay. Those enjoying zero-traffic VIP routes don’t understand the urgency of metro connectivity for the common people,” he said.

Citing the example of the Suburban Rail Project, Surya pointed out, “It still doesn’t have a full-time MD. Four corridor projects are stalled, and contractors have abandoned work. This is the state government’s story.

The fare revision committee report is still pending. I had to approach the court regarding this. The Bengaluru Metro has the highest fares in the country. When ticket prices are hiked by 130%, how will common people cope?”

On the issue of voter list revision in Bihar and Rahul Gandhi’s protest, Surya said, “Let’s keep politics aside. The Supreme Court has ruled that the process was fair. Every time a decision goes against Rahul Gandhi, he questions the judiciary. But when a verdict favors him, the court becomes ‘super’. This double standard must stop.”

Commenting on the voter roll discrepancies in Mahadevapura, Surya questioned the sudden uproar. “If the issue has existed for years, why protest now? It’s clear—Congress wants power. Rahul Gandhi is unable to mentally accept that PM Modi has led the country successfully for 10–11 years. Power once belonged to them.

They can’t handle the people’s verdict, and hence continue to attack the judiciary, Lokpal, and other institutions.”