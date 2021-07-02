Three Localities In Bengaluru Hear Another Sonic Boom After A Year

On Friday at around 12:30pm, a loud boom was heard by the residents of Bengaluru which was similar to a sonic boom that they had heard about a year ago.

The director of Indian Meteorological Department (Bengaluru branch) affirmed that there is no need to panic and they are enquiring with the mines department regarding the news of any blasts.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), no signs of tremor or earthquake could be identified in the locality. In a statement it mentioned that the boom was heard in Kengeri, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Vijayanagar during a time period of 12:00 to 12:45.

Bengaluru had witnessed a similar incident last year on explanation of which, the Defence PRO had confirmed the routine IAF Test Flight of a supersonic profile that took off from Bengaluru Airport. They further explained that the sonic boom can be heard when the aircraft was de-accelerating from a supersonic speed to a subsonic speed.

The Training Command headquarters of IAF added that the test flights are done well beyond the city limits but considering the atmospheric conditions and reduction of noise in the city, the sounds can be heard in certain parts as well.

However, the Ministry of Defence PRO of Bengaluru has not yet given any official reaction concerning this.