Three Students From Karnataka Hold Top Ranks In NEET Result

According to the NTA's late Wednesday night announcement of the NEET-2022 results, three students from Karnataka made it to the top 10 in the all India rank (AIR) list.



Karnataka's top student and the third-place finisher on the AIR ranking is Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule. He also won the top spot in the CET results for the BNYS (Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences) and BVSC (Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences) streams, which were released in July. He is followed by Rucha Pawashe, who is second in the State and fourth on the AIR list. She is also the second female topper on the AIR list. Third in the State and eighth overall on the AIR list is Krishna S.R. The top 50 students on the AIR ranking include nine students from Karnataka.



Meanwhile, on July 17, the NEET-2022 exam was given at 3,570 different locations across 497 cities, including 14 cities outside of India. 18,72,343 students from all around India enrolled for the exam this year, and 17,64,571 of them showed up to take it. 9,93,069 of them were eligible for medical courses. While a total of 1,33,255 students from Karnataka registered for NEET-2022 this year, and 1,22,423 students took the examination. Among the students who appeared, 72,262 of them qualified for medical seats for the academic year 2022–2023 in total.