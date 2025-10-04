Tiger carcass found in Male Mahadeshwara sanctuary

A disturbing incident has come to light in the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary, where half of a tigress’s carcass was found buried in the Hanur buffer zone. Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has ordered a special investigation led by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF).

On Thursday evening, forest department staff on patrol near Pachedoddi village discovered the partially buried remains. The carcass included the tigress’s head, shoulders and forelimbs, while the rest of the body was missing. “The recovered parts contain claws and teeth. This is clearly a case of poaching. A dog squad has been deployed and the culprits will be traced soon,” said Bhaskar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary. Minister Khandre has issued written orders directing PCCF Smita Bijjoor to personally visit the site and lead the probe. He has also instructed the team to review all poaching cases registered in the last three years and study past investigation reports.

“This brutal killing of a tiger is unacceptable. Strict action will be taken against poachers, and negligent officials will not be spared. A detailed report with recommendations must be submitted within eight days. The culprits must be tracked down and punished under the law,” Khandre warned.

The discovery has once again raised alarm among wildlife activists. In the last four months, eight tigers have died in the Male Mahadeshwara and Cauvery wildlife sanctuaries, including five poisoned near Hoogyam in June and two cubs that died in August. The latest incident has further strengthened concerns about rising poaching threats in the region.