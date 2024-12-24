Tigress ‘Rani’ at Pilikula Zoo Welcomes Two Cubs

Mangaluru: In a significant development at Pilikula Biological Park, a 14-year-old Royal Bengal tigress named ‘Rani’ gave birth to two cubs on December 20. Both the mother and the cubs are reportedly healthy, according to zoo authorities.

Rani, a resident of the park since her transfer from Bannerghatta Biological Park under an animal exchange programme, has a history of successful births. She previously delivered five cubs in 2016 and three cubs in 2021. Rani also holds a world record for the largest number of cubs (5) which for even today stands unbroken. Her progeny has been distributed in many top class zoological parks in the country.

With the addition of these new cubs, the tiger population at Pilikula Zoo now stands at 10, comprising four males and four females, alongside the two newborns. The gender of the cubs will be confirmed in two months, said H. Jayaprakash Bhandari, the director of Pilikula Biological Park. Speaking to The Hans India Mr Bhandari said that the Pilikula has become a good breeding centre for many animal species apart from tigers. “We have given in exchange to various zoological parks of India in far-flung areas, tigers, Dholes, Hyenas, leopards, blackbucks, and various reptiles. Presently, we have an excess of these animals. We make sure that no animal species is allowed to inbreed, which is why we have good breeding practices and long-surviving animals, apart from being healthy.”

This development marks another milestone in Pilikula’s conservation efforts, underlining its contribution to preserving the endangered Royal Bengal tiger species.