Transgender woman Madhushree set to join police force

Koppal: In a significant stride toward inclusivity, Madhushree, a transgender woman from Tondihal village in Koppal district’s Karatagi taluk, has been selected as a police constable. Soon, she will take up the baton, joining the ranks of Karnataka’s police force as a protector of the people, marking a proud moment for the transgender community and setting an inspiring example.

Madhushree’s achievement is partly due to Karnataka’s government initiative, which reserves 1% of jobs for transgender individuals.

With determination and hard work, Madhushree studied and successfully passed both the written and physical exams, awaiting her final appointment orders. This appointment has been celebrated by her village and family, with residents praising her unique achievement.

Reflecting on her journey, Madhushree expressed joy, saying, “I had been waiting for an opportunity like this.

As soon as the notification was out, I applied and started preparing.” She studied with the support of her family and community, attending a month of coaching and online classes. Madhushree also called upon the government to expand this form of reservation across other departments to enable more opportunities for transgender individuals.