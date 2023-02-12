Transgenders In Karnataka Come Upon All Odds And Opened Canteen

Transgender people have been going into new environments to start their lives. They wanted to start a fresh life as they have historically been kept outside of society's mainstream by their families and the wider public.



A canteen for people looking for food late at night has been established in the Udupi district by a group of transgender people who are locals. Poorvi, Vaishnavi, and Chandana, three of them who used to beg for food on the streets of Udupi, have made the decision to live independently with a cafeteria close to the bus terminal. From 1 am until 7 am, when bewildered travellers traverse the city in quest of sustenance, they run their canteen.



The night travellers and those working the night shift who leave their employment at unusual hours have found the canteen to be a godsend. Customers can purchase tea and delectable food at the canteen.

People have started enjoying the refreshments at the transsexual canteen because most hotels in the city are closed at night. The group claimed that so far, the public's response has been good and that people appreciate them.

They are relishing their newly discovered respectable existence in the middle of the city. Recently, the Udupi police increased nighttime patrols to look for transgender people engaging in illegal activities, like as sex work. The three got started on the new project in an effort to shed the stigma that the public had placed on them because of the cloud of mistrust hanging over the transgender community.

The first transgender person in the state to hold an MBA Sameeksha Kunder supported her pals while investing in the canteen. The three are temporarily making the dinner at her home. According to Kunder, gaining the public's support is essential for operating a small firm. She did, however, claim that they began their work with a good attitude.