Transport Corporations incurred Rs 5,200 cr loss in last 5 yrs: Minister

Bengaluru: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has revealed that the four state transport corporations under the Karnataka State Transport Corporation have incurred a staggering loss of `5,200 crores over the past five years. This significant shortfall is largely attributed to the rise in fuel prices, increased staff wages, and other operational costs.

In an effort to mitigate these losses and revitalize the financial health of the transport corporations, various initiatives are being implemented. The sharp increase in fuel prices has contributed not only to rising expenses related to personnel but also to vehicle maintenance and parts. To address the financial strain, bus fares were raised by 15% last January.

During a discussion at the Legislative Assembly, Minister Reddy provided insights into the funding and financial strategies being pursued. “Of the `9,978 crores allocated for the Shakti scheme—a key financial support initiative—`7,796 crores have already been approved. Approximately `2,000 crores are still pending release,” he stated, addressing inquiries from BJP member Keshav Prasad regarding the distribution of funds to the transport corporations post-approval.

Since the current government took office, a total of 5,360 buses have been procured. Unlike previous administrations, which largely neglected the acquisition of buses for various transport corporations (excluding the BMTC), the current regime has actively pursued this initiative. Moreover, the absence of new hiring since 2016—when approximately 14,000 employees retired—has led to a significant staffing gap. To fill these vacancies, 9,000 individuals have been recruited.

Additionally, 1,000 people have been provided employment on a compassionate basis.

The transport corporations currently operate about 1.96 lakh trips daily, reflecting the substantial demand for public transportation services

in the state.

In another significant development aimed at the welfare of employees, Reddy mentioned that KSTRC workers can now pay `650 monthly in a wellness fund that allows their family members to access

medical treatment.

This plan is being expanded to other transport corporations, with employee registrations in progress. The minister assured that within three months, the initiative would be finalized, enabling workers to receive care at 350 state hospitals under

the agreement.