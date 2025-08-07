Transport workers face notices for joining Tuesday’s strike

Bengaluru: Employees of Karnataka’s transport corporations who participated in Tuesday’s strike have been served notices by their respective Managing Directors for defying a court interim order. The action targets workers from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), who joined the strike called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC).

The notices accuse the employees of neglecting their duties and causing financial losses to the corporations. They demand explanations for their absence during the strike, warning that unsatisfactory responses could lead to disciplinary measures, including potential termination. The notices specifically address workers who returned to their depots after the strike ended but were absent during the action.