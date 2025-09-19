Tulu Bhavan to host Dasara multilingual poetry meet tomorrow

Mangaluru: The fifth edition of the Dasara Multilingual Poetry Meet will be held on Saturday at 2.30 p.m. at Tulu Bhavan, Urwa Stores, Mangaluru. The event, which celebrates the region’s linguistic and cultural diversity, is jointly organised by the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, Tulu Parishat, and Mayuri Foundation.

Poets representing 13 languages from Kasaragod, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts will take part in the gathering. Renowned multilingual poet Wilson Katilu will inaugurate the meet, while senior journalist and writer Malar Jayaram Rai will preside.

The programme will be graced by Jay K. Shetty, President of Mayuri Foundation, Shubhodaya Alva, President of Tulu Parishat, and Chanchala Tejomaya, President of the Federation of Women’s Associations of Mangaluru taluk, as chief guests. The participating poets reflect the region’s wide linguistic spectrum: Chennappa Alike (Tulu), Manjula Shetty (Tulu), Satish Padubidri (Koraga), Sadananda Naravi (Kannada), Kavita Adoor (Shivalli Tulu), Ratna K. Bhat Talanjeri (Havyaka Kannada), Karunakar Balkur (Kundagannada), Shamima Kuttar (Beary), Uday Bhaskar (Arebhashe), Dr. Meenakshi Ramachandra (Malayalam), Balakrishna Berike (Marathi), Radhika Pai (Konkani), Chandrakant Gore (Chitpavani), and Meera Bhat (Karada).

Organisers said the multilingual poetry meet has, over the past five years, grown into a cultural platform that brings together writers and audiences from diverse communities.