Two Dharwad cops suspended for assault on ex-serviceman

Dharwad: In a swift action following allegations of assault on a retired Army man, Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar on Tuesday ordered the suspension of two policemen. The suspended officers are ASI Vidyanand and constable Rachappa attached to the Sub-Urban Police Station.

The incident took place late Sunday night at the Sainik Mess in Sapthapur area, run by retired serviceman Ramappa. According to initial reports, a heated argument broke out between Ramappa and the police personnel over the mess remaining open past midnight. The altercation soon escalated, resulting in injuries to both ASI Vidyanand and Ramappa.

Commissioner Shashikumar personally visited the spot on Monday, where he directed Sub-Urban Police Inspector Dayanand to submit a detailed report on the incident. Based on the findings, disciplinary action was initiated, leading to the suspension of the two policemen pending inquiry.

Police sources confirmed that a complaint and counter-complaint have already been registered in the Sub-Urban Police Station.

While Ramappa’s wife Geeta Nippani has alleged that the police assaulted her husband without provocation, the suspended policemen maintain that they were only questioning the ex-serviceman for keeping the mess open beyond permissible hours.

Geeta further alleged that during the scuffle, police personnel forcibly removed and carried away the CCTV cameras installed in the mess. “They wanted to destroy evidence of their assault,” she claimed. Both ASI Vidyanand and Ramappa sustained injuries in the clash and were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Commissioner Shashikumar, who inspected the location, assured that the matter will be thoroughly investigated. “No one is above the law. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty, whether civilian or police,” he said.

The incident has sparked sharp reactions from residents and ex-servicemen groups in Dharwad, who have demanded a fair probe. They argue that such incidents dent public confidence in the police force and called for the immediate restoration of the CCTV footage allegedly taken away.