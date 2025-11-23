Two megalithic menhirs unearthed in Kundapura

Kundapura: Two Megalithic menhirs dating back to the late phase of the Iron Age have been discovered in Kundapura, Udupi district, during recent archaeological explorations by the Adima Kala Trust (R.). The finds were made at Hilkod, located on the Neralekatte–Ajri road, and at Mavinakere in Kenchanur village. The discovery was announced by archaeologist and Trust founder Prof. T. Murugeshi in a press release issued on Thursday.

The menhir at Mavinakere measures approximately 112 cm in height and is slightly inclined towards the northwest. The stone discovered in Hilkod stands 135 cm tall. A small exploratory trench dug at the base of the Hilkod menhir revealed crushed red and cream pottery fragments, believed to be from a later period.

Menhirs, locally known as Nilskal, are free-standing commemorative stones ranging from three to sixteen feet in height. Such monuments are common across South India and are traditionally associated with megalithic burials. Communities in the region continue to revere these stones, often identifying them with local guardian deities such as Bhootappa, Chowdi, Bobbarya, Pili Chamundi and others.

According to Prof. Murugeshi, both structures from Hilkod and Mavinakere likely belong to the final stage of the Megalithic era in the Kundapura region. Comparative studies link the earliest known menhir group in nearby Nagara of Hosanagara taluk to around 800 BCE.