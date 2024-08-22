Udupi Merchants Association hosts annual meet

Udupi: In a gathering that celebrated the spirit of entrepreneurship and community service, the Udupi Merchants’ Association (Vedike) held its annual meeting recently, where key issues facing the merchant community were discussed, and distinguished members were honored for their contributions.*



The event commenced with a warm welcome by Past President Sri Walter Saldahna, followed by the presentation of the annual report by General Secretary Sri Oswald Saldana. Treasurer Sri Roshit Jayanand provided a detailed overview of the audited balance sheet, highlighting the financial health of the association.

Yashpal Suvarna, MLA and Honorary President of Vedike addressed the gathering with a commitment to safeguarding the interests of the merchant community. He assured the members of his support in advocating for their issues at relevant forums, promising to seek justice and ensure the welfare of the business community in Udupi.

A highlight of the event was the felicitation of two prominent figures who have made significant contributions to the region. Sri Vivek Shenoy, a well-known businessman who runs the world-renowned Jogappa Shanubhag shop in Udupi, was honoured with the prestigious *Vartaka Ratna* award. This award was sponsored by Sri Manohar Shetty of the SaiRadha Group, Udupi, in recognition of Shenoy’s outstanding achievements in the business sector.

In a heartwarming gesture, Smt Tanula Tarun, the founder of *Hosa Belaku*, an ashram that cares for 180 destitute individuals, was awarded the *Seva Ratna* for her tireless dedication to social service. Her selfless work has made a significant impact on the lives of many, and the association recognised her invaluable contributions to society.

In his presidential address, Anand Karnad emphasised the importance of sustaining family businesses and urged members to encourage their children to continue the legacy. He acknowledged the challenges posed by growing competition and called for collective efforts to support the Vedike. Karnad also promised that frequent meetings would be organised to educate and inform members about the latest developments in the trade, ensuring that they remain competitive and well-informed.

The event saw the participation of several committee members, including Mattar Ganesh Kini, Radhakrishna K.N., Anees Sheikh, Srinivas Rao, and others, who were instrumental in organising the successful meeting.

The Udupi Merchants’ Association has been actively supporting the local business community. In 2018, Vedike established the Udupi Varkara Souharda Sahakari Sangha Niyamit*, a cooperative society aimed at providing financial assistance to Udupi District merchants through loans at attractive rates. This initiative has been pivotal in empowering local businesses and fostering economic growth in the region.