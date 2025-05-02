Udupi to launch major caste survey for internal reservation mapping

Udupi: In a move aimed at aiding internal classification within Scheduled Castes, the Udupi district administration will launch an extensive door-to-door caste survey from May 5 to 17. The initiative is expected to generate crucial data for the Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission, which is tasked with recommending sub-caste-wise reservation within the SC category.

Announcing the initiative on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Vidyakumari K said the survey would cover all households, but those belonging to Scheduled Castes would be asked for more detailed information, including sub-caste, occupation, educational status, and property ownership. “The information shared will help ensure that government benefits reach the deserving sections in a more targeted manner,” she said.

Over 1,100 schoolteachers have been roped in and trained as enumerators for this task. They will collect information using a specially designed mobile application. Each batch of ten enumerators will be overseen by a supervisor, and officials will carry ID cards to ensure public confidence.

The 2011 Census recorded about 75,000 SC residents in Udupi. The new survey aims to update and deepen this data, which is critical for shaping inclusive policies and refining welfare distribution models. The Nagamohan Das Commission is reportedly focusing on equitable reservation for the 101 SC sub-castes identified in Karnataka.

District authorities have appealed for public cooperation during the enumeration. Officials say the success of this survey will directly influence policy decisions affecting some of the most marginalised communities in the state.