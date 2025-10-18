Union Finance Minister inaugurates agro-processing centre in Vijayanagara

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, inaugurated the fourth Farmers’ Training and Common Facility Centre for Agro Processing (FT-CFC) at Kasapura village in Vijayanagara today. The centre, developed with MPLAD funds in collaboration with NABARD and the Government of Karnataka, underscores a sustained effort to empower farmers in the Kalyana Karnataka region through technology-driven, inclusive, and sustainable initiatives.

At the inauguration, the Minister flagged off the first consignment of peanut chikki and peanut butter from the facility, which is managed by Gudekote Farmer Producer Company Ltd. She interacted with Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and rural youth, while touring stalls displaying locally processed products.

“This initiative enables farmers to add value to their produce, enhancing incomes and fostering rural entrepreneurship,” Sitharaman said. “These centres are people-owned enterprises, not government factories, and women’s self-help groups and FPOs are at the heart of their operations. Together, with technology, training, and credit support, we can transform Kalyana Karnataka into a model of self-reliance and prosperity.”

The Vijayanagara centre, with a total investment of ₹435 lakh, is expected to generate an annual turnover of ₹740.92 lakh. It has the capacity to process 400 metric tonnes of groundnuts and 200 metric tonnes of tamarind annually, producing peanut butter, salted peanuts, chikki, deseeded tamarind, tamarind pulp, and tamarind seeds. All products will undergo quality testing at the NABL-accredited lab of UAS Raichur. Shaji K. V., Chairman of NABARD, praised the Union Minister’s vision, noting the transformation of farmers into agri-entrepreneurs through value chain linkages. The centre also employs a multi-channel marketing approach, partnering with supermarkets and digital platforms including ONDC, JioMart, and BigBasket.

The inauguration was attended by Dr. N.T. Srinivas, MLA Kudligi, E. Tukaram, MP Ballari, Smt. M.P. Latha Mallikarjun, MLA, and senior officials from NABARD, the state government, and banking institutions, along with representatives from the farming community.

The FT-CFC initiative in Vijayanagara follows successful launches in Koppal, Raichur, and Ballari, reinforcing the government’s commitment to creating self-reliant rural economies through modern agro-infrastructure, skill development, and market integration.