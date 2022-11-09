University bans walking in campus

Mysuru: Following the murder of retired Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer R.N. Kulkarni in Mysore university campus on the evening of Nov. 4, the University of Mysore (UoM) has banned entry of walkers, joggers and also public vehicles to the campus.

Soon after the news broke out about the killing of the former IB Officer in Gangothri campus, the University, which convened an emergency Syndicate meeting at Vijnana Bhavan on Saturday resolved to ban entry of all public vehicles and outsiders to the campus fearing that entry of unknown persons may cause problems including illegal activities, according to UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa.

The University Vice-Chancellor has issue a notification in thisregard .However, the public entry was not allowed from this morning. But Kukkarahalli Lake will be open for public for jogging or walking, said Prof. Shivappa. Continuing, he said that soon after the Syndicate resolution, the Security Guards at all the entry and exit points of Manasagangothri campus were asked not to allow public and as well as their vehicles inside the campus. Barring students, teachers and other faculty of the University, no other members of the public will be allowed into the campus, he said adding that the guards have also been directed to shut down the entry and exit gates and allow the students and staff only upon production of their identity cards.

From now on, the vehicles of morning walkers and evening joggers coming from Paduvarahalli side, Bogadi road side, SJCE side and B.N. Bahadur Institute of Management Studies side will not be allowed entry to the campus and all entry and exit gates and points to the campus have been shut down, Prof. Shivappa added.

According to UoM officials, no University in the country is allowing the public to use the campus for jogging or walking. Hundreds of people, mostly senior citizens, use Gangothri campus for walking and jogging. According to officials, in the name of jogging unknown people were also visiting the campus.

It may be mentioned here that when Prof. K.S. Rangappa was the Vice-Chancellor a few years ago, the travel of KSRTC city buses in Manasagangothri campus was banned and public entry was restricted.

Also, huge gates were installed at all the entry and exit routes to the campus to check public entry into the Varsity campus.