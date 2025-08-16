Unsolved crimes cast long shadow over pilgrimage centre

Mangaluru: Dharmasthala, a revered pilgrimage centre in Dakshina Kannada, is once again under scrutiny following renewed allegations of decades-long unsolved crimes, including rape, murder, and suspicious deaths.

At a press conference, activist K. Dinesh Ganiga alleged that between 1970 and 2025, several high-profile cases in and around Dharmasthala remain unresolved. He cited the 1973 rape and murder of SDM College student Padmalatha, the 1986 petrol-burning murder of teacher Vedavalli, and the 2012 killings of elephant caretaker Narayana and his wife Yamuna. He also referred to the rape and murder of Soujanya in October 2012, a case that sparked statewide outrage.

Ganiga further highlighted discrepancies between official police records and local panchayat reports, noting that from 2002 to 2012 alone, 452 unnatural deaths were recorded in Dharmasthala and Ujire. “Despite the seriousness of these cases, no suspects have been convicted. The failure of the police has eroded public trust,” he said.He accused political leaders of selectively raising the issue for religious or electoral gain while remaining silent during earlier atrocities.Civil society groups have now demanded that four key cases be handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT). To press for this, activists announced a statewide mobilisation under the banner “Ujire Chalo” on August 24, calling for transparency, justice for victims, and accountability from the government.