Vikram Gowda tracked through local informants

Udupi: Vikram Gowda, Karnataka's most wanted Naxalite leader, was killed in a late-night encounter with the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) in Pithubail, Nadpalu village, Hebri taluk, on Monday. The 46-year-old, who had been on the police radar for years, was tracked through local informants and ambushed during an operation targeting three houses where he was expected to visit.

According to sources, Gowda entered one of the houses to collect rations and money, providing the ANF team with an opportunity to engage. Police had earlier evacuated the residents to ensure their safety. During the operation, three other Naxalites, including two women, escaped into the dense Western Ghats forest.

Reports indicate that Gowda, who suffered from leg pain, was unable to flee when the ANF opened fire. Despite the significant nature of the operation, local residents reportedly refrained from assisting with the post-encounter investigation, reflecting a reluctance to be involved.

A businessman from Mudradi, a nearby village, remarked that Gowda had limited support among locals. While he initially garnered sympathizers in the Western Ghats' uphill regions, his Naxal activities alienated many. Vikram Gowda, who had dropped out of school after Class 4, first gained prominence as a member of Karnataka Vimochana Ranga, opposing the eviction of locals from Kudremukh National Park. He later became a leader of the Kabini group 2, one of Karnataka’s two major Naxal factions.The ANF's success marks a significant blow to Naxal activities in the region, though the escape of Gowda’s associates suggests continued vigilance is required.