Vishwasamskriti Mahayana-a prose epic 2nd volume released: Dr M Veerappa Moily’s another magnum opus

Moodbidri (Karnataka): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and former Union Minister Dr M Veerappa Moily’s ‘Vishwasamskriti Mahayana’ – Volume 2, a prose epic, was released at a function held at the Dr VS Acharya Auditorium in Alva’s Vidyagiri campus on Sunday. The event was organised by Alva’s Education Foundation in collaboration with Sapna Book House, Bengaluru.

Speaking at the event, renowned critic and former professor of English at the University of Mysore, Prof Naganna, said that Moily’s literary work stands comparable to historian Will Durant’s 11-volume ‘The Story of Civilization.’ He lauded Moily’s intellectual depth and commitment to knowledge.

Dr Moily, addressing the gathering, acknowledged the guidance and inspiration he received from several individuals throughout his journey. He felicitated Krishna Murthy Bhat, Bhujabali Shastri and his grandson Avinash, Vimal Kumar Shetty, Paul Varghese, Dharmapala Devadiga, and KM Nagaraj for their contributions. He noted that his book adopts a question-and-answer format to highlight the diminishing tradition of dialogue in higher education.

Speaking to Hans India, Dr. Moily said, “The prose epic showcases how two cultures can co-exist in peace and harmony in the modern world as we know it. I have studied the cultural expanse defining culture vis-à-vis civilisations. During my study, I found that two cultures can co-exist, but civilisations need different levels of understanding for co-existence with another civilisation.”









Former Vice-Chancellor of Hampi Kannada University, Dr. Vivek Rai, described the book as an expansive intellectual discourse that fosters human values and civilization. Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman, Dr. Mohan Alva, recalled Moily’s contributions to society and education and announced plans to name the newly established law college building after him.

Jain Mutt seer Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji emphasised the need for philosophical studies and expressed hope for establishing four such centres in Karnataka, including one in Moodbidri.

Former minister K Abhaychandra Jain, MLC Ivan D’Souza, and Sapna Book House MD Nitin Shah, along with Moily’s well-wishers and literary enthusiasts, were witnesses to the event.