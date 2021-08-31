Visitors From Kerala Are Subjected To Go Through One-Week Quarantine In Karnataka

In response to the high COVID-19 positivity rate in Kerala, the Karnataka government has made a week-long institutional quarantine mandatory for all the visitors coming from Kerala.



It is mandatory for those travelling from Kerala, regardless of immunisation or a negative RTPCR report.

On August 30, Revenue Minister R. Ashok has said that in Bengaluru, amid rise in corona cases, the new rule is enforced to all the visitors from Kerala, including students, would be subject to be mandatory institutional quarantine. He continued that after finishing the one-week institutional isolation, such visitors would be required to take a COVID-19 test.

While the Karnataka government agreed on Monday to relax night curfews imposed in the state as a result of Covid-19 in most places, with the exception of four districts that share borders with Kerala.

R. Ashok stated that in a meeting led by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, it was decided to ease the night curfew in all areas except the districts of Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi, which share borders with Kerala and have a high COVID caseload.

Instead of enforcing a statewide curfew, the Karnataka government had already decided to assign the power to devise Covid containment measures to district authorities.

Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded 973 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Monday, bringing the overall number of infections to 29,48,228 and the death toll to 37,293, according to the state's health department. A total of 1,324 discharges were made on the day, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 28,92,517. Despite there were 264 new cases in Bengaluru Urban, with 261 discharges and three deaths. There were 18,392 active cases. While the day's positive rate was 0.64 percent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.54 percent.