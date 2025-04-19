Live
- Rising liver disease rates prompt Olive Hospital to lead awareness push on World Liver Day
- MP Dy CM Rajendra Shukla slams Congress on National Herald case
- Telangana Inter Exam Results likely in April 22
- Strong 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K
- Actress Aishwarya Rajesh Grand Opening of Kanaka Vasthra Silks – A New Legacy in Kanjivaram Elegance at Kukatpally
- Pioneering Sustainable Pumping Innovation: Pump Academy’s Flagship Product iPUMPNET at the Helm
- Samyuktha Menon Inaugurates Neelambhhari Silks 1st Store in A.S. Rao Nagar
- Nothing to ramp up exports from India amid global trade uncertainty: CEO
- World Liver Day 2025: A Wake-Up Call for India’s Liver Health Crisis
- Scientists create novel method to identify healthy and cancerous cells
Waqf Bill aims to protect community assets: Udupi MP
Udupi: Defending the controversial Waqf Bill, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary on Thursday said the legislation is intended to safeguard...
Udupi: Defending the controversial Waqf Bill, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary on Thursday said the legislation is intended to safeguard Waqf properties from misuse and restore them to their intended purpose — the welfare of economically disadvantaged members of the Muslim community.
Speaking to the media in Udupi, Poojary stressed that the Bill seeks to bring in greater accountability and transparency in the administration of Waqf properties.
“Currently, the Waqf Board lacks the legal authority to directly approach courts. This Bill addresses that gap and strengthens governance,” he said.
He cited the Anwar Manippady report — prepared by a former chairman of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission — which estimated that Waqf properties worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore had been encroached upon by wealthy individuals, many of them with political clout. These assets, he said, were being used for commercial purposes, including medical colleges, hospitals, and schools, often leased out at throwaway rates.