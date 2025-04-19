Waqf Bill aims to protect community assets: Udupi MP

Udupi: Defending the controversial Waqf Bill, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary on Thursday said the legislation is intended to safeguard Waqf properties from misuse and restore them to their intended purpose — the welfare of economically disadvantaged members of the Muslim community.

Speaking to the media in Udupi, Poojary stressed that the Bill seeks to bring in greater accountability and transparency in the administration of Waqf properties.

“Currently, the Waqf Board lacks the legal authority to directly approach courts. This Bill addresses that gap and strengthens governance,” he said.

He cited the Anwar Manippady report — prepared by a former chairman of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission — which estimated that Waqf properties worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore had been encroached upon by wealthy individuals, many of them with political clout. These assets, he said, were being used for commercial purposes, including medical colleges, hospitals, and schools, often leased out at throwaway rates.