Wholesalemandi.com enters Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Wholesalemandi.com, one of India’s fastest-growing B2B platforms for fresh fruits and vegetables, announced its entry into Bengaluru, marking a major milestone in its South India expansion. The company’s farmer-first, technology-driven model connects producers directly to restaurants, QSRs, caterers, cloud kitchens, and home chefs to deliver better prices, consistent quality, and complete traceability.

Bengaluru, known as the IT hub of South India, is home to over 15,000 cloud kitchens and home chefs that emerged post-COVID. Despite this growth, the segment continues to depend on unorganised vendors for daily fresh-produce supply. The city’s wholesale vegetable market, estimated to exceed ₹1,000 crore, has long been dominated by intermediaries, resulting in inflated prices, quality inconsistency, and unreliable fulfillment.