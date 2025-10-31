Live
- Rapid BP fluctuations may signal risk of brain degeneration in elderly
- Jal Shakti Ministry achieves 100% target in site cleaning
- Cloud seeding not harmful for humans, environment: IIT Kanpur
- Cops visit coordination centre against rising cybercrimes
- Gangsters are roaming freely in Punjab: Amarinder Singh
- Spitting in public to attract Rs 250 fine in Varanasi
- 3-day RSS executive body meet begins
- Writers Kiran Desai, Jeet Thayil in among list panelists at Jaipur Lit Fest
- ‘Farming, farmers’ welfare became part of govt agenda only after 2014’
- Nitish is BJP’s ‘Chunavi dulha’, not CM choice
Wholesalemandi.com enters Bengaluru
Bengaluru: Wholesalemandi.com, one of India’s fastest-growing B2B platforms for fresh fruits and vegetables, announced its entry into Bengaluru,...
Bengaluru: Wholesalemandi.com, one of India’s fastest-growing B2B platforms for fresh fruits and vegetables, announced its entry into Bengaluru, marking a major milestone in its South India expansion. The company’s farmer-first, technology-driven model connects producers directly to restaurants, QSRs, caterers, cloud kitchens, and home chefs to deliver better prices, consistent quality, and complete traceability.
Bengaluru, known as the IT hub of South India, is home to over 15,000 cloud kitchens and home chefs that emerged post-COVID. Despite this growth, the segment continues to depend on unorganised vendors for daily fresh-produce supply. The city’s wholesale vegetable market, estimated to exceed ₹1,000 crore, has long been dominated by intermediaries, resulting in inflated prices, quality inconsistency, and unreliable fulfillment.