Wife, paramour conspire to kill husband, held

Chikkamagaluru: A sensational murder case has taken a dramatic turn with the arrest of a woman who allegedly conspired with her lover to kill her husband in Kadur. Police revealed that the accused, Meenakshi (55), had been in an illicit relationship with Pradeep (33) and feared that her husband, Subrahmanya, had begun to suspect her.According to police, Meenakshi hatched a plot with Pradeep to eliminate her husband and safeguard their relationship. On May 31, Subrahmanya, a tailor by profession and resident of Kote Layout in Kadur town, was lured by Pradeep and his associates. He was later murdered on the outskirts of Chikkamagaluru and his body set ablaze in an attempt to destroy evidence.

In a shocking twist, Meenakshi herself lodged a missing complaint on June 2, claiming her husband had disappeared. Investigators later discovered that she had been in constant touch with Pradeep through his mother’s phone to avoid suspicion.

Initially, there were no strong leads, but Kadur police intensified their probe and, by June 8, arrested Pradeep along with his accomplices, Siddesh and Vishwas.

During interrogation, Pradeep reportedly confessed that the murder was carried out due to mounting suspicion over the affair as well as financial disputes. The trio’s arrest exposed crucial details, leading investigators to focus on Meenakshi’s role in the conspiracy.After nearly two months of investigation, police arrested Meenakshi, confirming her central role in orchestrating the crime.

The gruesome killing has shocked residents, with police describing it as a cold-blooded plot driven by illicit love and greed.

The case is now being pursued further, and all accused are in custody.