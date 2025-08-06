Winners of state-level photo journalism contest announced

Mangaluru: The results of the state-level press photography competition organised as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists’ Association were announced here.

Eerappa Naikar, photojournalist with Kannada Prabha, Hubballi, bagged the first prize for his entry. The second prize went to M.S. Basavanna of Kannada Prabha, Mysuru, while Udayashankar, Principal Photographer of The Indian Express, Mysuru, secured the third prize.

Two entries received special jury mentions—photographs by senior photojournalist M.S. Manjunath and Indrakumar Dastenavar, both from Prajavani, Bengaluru.

The awards will be presented later today during the Golden Jubilee.inaugural ceremony of the journalists’ association at the Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall in Mangaluru.

The competition focused on the news photography category. The award details were: First Prize: ₹10,000 and a plaque, Second Prize: ₹5,000 and a plaque and Third Prize: ₹3,000 and a plaque. The results were announced in a press release by Satish Ira, convenor of the photography competition.