Winter session of Karnataka legislature to be held in Belagavi

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to hold the winter session of the state legislature in the border district of Belagavi, the schedule for which will be finalised during the next cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said on Monday.

Sessions have not been held in Belagavi in the last two years, due to floods and Covid-19 pandemic. They were instead held in state capital Bengaluru. "We have discussed it (winter session), the date will be fixed in the next cabinet. It has been decided to hold the session in Belagavi this time," Madhuswamy told reporters after the cabinet meeting here today. If held, as planned, this will be the first legislature session in Belagavi, after the BJP came to power in 2019.

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti had last week written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asking him to hold the winter session in Belagavi, during November end or December first week, to facilitate 25 MLCs retiring in January, to attend the session and raise their issues. Bommai too had last month said that the government is mulling hosting the winter session in Belagavi in December, and it will be placed before the cabinet for approval.