Woman hurt as leopard paws through bus window

Bengaluru: A woman was injured after a leopard allegedly tried to attack her through the mesh window of a safari bus in Bannerghatta National Park here on Thursday, officials said.

The woman identified as Vahita Banu and said to be in her 50s, was immediately given first aid and later shifted to a private hospital for further treatment. The incident occurred during a leopard safari trip this afternoon, they said.

A video of the incident, widely shared on social media, shows the leopard climbing on to the safari bus and pawing through the window to attack the woman.

According to officials, the safari buses in the park are fitted with metal wire mesh on their windows and openings to prevent animals from coming into direct contact with visitors, and that the leopard's paw had reached through a small gap in the mesh. “The woman received scratch injuries and was given first aid. She was shifted to a private hospital for treatment and is stated to be doing fine,” an official said.