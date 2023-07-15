Live
- Heat waves prompt red alerts in 16 Italian cities
- World Youth Skills Day 2023 Live Updates: Quotes, Wishes, significance
- Torrential rains leave 21 dead, 10 missing in S.Korea
- Nara Lokesh meets AP governor, complains over prevalence of Marijuana
- Home remedies for flawless skin
- ‘Mystery’ film promotional poster gets launched
- Unlocking Potential through Emerging Technologies on World Youth Skills Day
- Vijay’s ‘Leo’ wraps entire shooting
- Indian version of Richard Nelson's essay may read, 'The Moon and Manipur': Jairam Ramesh
- Vishwak Sen all set to make his OTT debut
Woman strangulates daughter to death in Karnataka, arrested
Highlights
The accused, identified as Hemalatha, strangulated her daughter identified as Tanvitha to death on Friday. After hearing screams of the girl, neighbors rushed to the house and snatched the child from Hemalatha.
Tumakuru: In a shocking incident, a woman stragulated her six-year-old daughter to death in Shantinagar in Karnataka's Tumakuru district.
The accused, identified as Hemalatha, strangulated her daughter identified as Tanvitha to death on Friday.
After hearing screams of the girl, neighbors rushed to the house and snatched the child from Hemalatha.
However, Tanvita had died due to strangulation by then.
Police were informed who arrested Hemalatha.
Though Hemalatha's family members are claiming that she is suffering from mental illness, police are questioning them if that was the case why she was left alone with the child.
A case has been registered at Jayanagar police station in Tumakuru city.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS