Won’t pursue 2-3 years old cases, assures CM

Bengaluru: With small traders in Karnataka going on the warpath over the government issuing GST notices based on UPI transactions and the opposition backing them, the state government on Wednesday announced that cases ranging between 2-3 years won’t be pursued, prompting the trade bodies to call of their proposed agitation on July 25.

Although, the government asserted that the action of issuing notices was within the framework of law. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held discussions with traders’ associations, which raised concerns about confusion over the GST notices, many of which include loan amounts and personal transactions. State BJP President B Y Vijayendra accused the CM of setting targets for the Commercial Taxes Department, which had issued the notices to small and micro traders.

While urging the government to withdraw the notices, the main opposition party also extended its support to the traders’ earlier call to strike work on July 25. The CM said that old tax arrears will not be pursued, provided all such traders register under the GST Act and begin paying Goods and Services Tax moving forward.

“I told the traders not to go on strike or stage a demonstration at Freedom Park. They have agreed to withdraw their agitation,” the CM told reporters after meeting with the trader community. He added that “we will not collect taxes from traders dealing in exempted goods, even if notices have been issued. I have also instructed officials not to pursue cases related to notices for clearing arrears from the past two to three years.”

The chief minister said the government will not pursue these arrears and will ensure traders do not face problems—provided they register with the Commercial Taxes Department. “Traders must register. Registration is mandatory because everyone needs to be brought within the tax net,” he said.

He clarified that businesses dealing exclusively in exempted goods will not be required to register.

The chief minister, in a statement, said that notices were issued only to traders with UPI transactions exceeding Rs 40 lakh, primarily to prompt GST registration.

Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his commitment to supporting small traders and ensuring lawful business practices.He said the government will assist in timely tax payments and strengthen the existing helpline for better accessibility. Meanwhile, Meera Suresh Pandit, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, clarified that notices are not final tax demands and the recipients have the right to respond with supporting documentation.

If the reply is convincing or the goods and services are exempted under the GST Act, notices will be dropped. The top tax official termed the issuing of notices as within the framework of law.

“When a person reaches the threshold limit of Rs 20 lakh for services or Rs 40 lakh for goods, it is mandatory for the person to get registered under the GST Act to take registration and declare his turnover,” the officer told PTI.

“The registration empowers the trader to collect taxes from the consumers and pay it to the government. These taxes are meant for the government, but when the dealers collect them and fail to remit them, they are treated as unregistered persons, and we issue notices accordingly,” she added.

The department, she said, cannot individually identify every trader evading registration. Instead, the Services Analysis Wing at the department’s head office used reliable sources such as UPI transaction data to flag potential defaulters.

“If a person has transacted over Rs 20 lakh for services or Rs 40 lakh for goods in a year through UPI, it indicates that they may be liable to register under GST,” Pandit said, adding that notices were based only on preliminary data, not final determinations.

Trade activist Sajjanraj Mehta raised concerns over the fairness of the recent GST notices.He stated that while the Commercial Taxes Department is legally within its powers to use such data, the lack of prior warning, context, and education has created confusion. “Many small traders were unaware that their UPI inflows, often a mix of business and personal transactions, would be treated as undeclared turnover,” Mehta said.