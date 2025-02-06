World’s largest summit on justice, love & peace

Bengaluru: Dubai is set to host the world’s largest summit focused on Justice, Love, and Peace, welcoming over 2,800 peacekeepers from across the globe. In a press release issued here on Wednesday organisers said The Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit, themed “One Planet, One Voice: Global Justice, Love and Peace,” will take place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City, Dubai, on April 12-13, 2025.

Organized by the I am Peacekeeper Movement, the landmark event will feature an extraordinary line-up of 72 renowned speakers, including 10 Nobel Laureates, global thought leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, cultural icons, sports champions, and advocates of peace and justice.

The summit will have a significant participation from India, including the who-is-who of Bollywood, spiritual and religious leaders, corporate leaders, legal luminaries, authors, litterateurs and social workers.

The Indian participation includes Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Yoga guru, Baba Ramdev, among others. The summit will be under the patronage of Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, who will also be the Chief Guest.