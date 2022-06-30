Yahoo helps build classrooms, toilets in govt school

Bengaluru: As a part of Round Table India's vision of 'Freedom Through Education', an initiative to help create quality infrastructure in schools for underprivileged children, 3 Chapters of Round Table India (RTI) and Ladies Circle India (LCI) with the financial support from Yahoo inaugurated four classrooms and two toilet blocks at the Kattigenahalli Government High School, Kovempu Nagar, Bengaluru. The total cost of the project is Rs 57,00,000.

The classrooms were inaugurated by MLA Krishna Byre Gowda in the presence of Prasad Dhongadi and Subramaniyam Padmanabhan from Yahoo. The project was jointly funded by BRT 07, BNRT 25, BSRT 96, BLC 19, BNLC 14, BSLC 66 and Yahoo and includes complete classroom infrastructure inclusive of benches, fans, lights and board. All the partners will continue to work together to provide several holistic and innovative educational programs, which will positively impact over 325 students studying in the school. These classrooms were built under the Freedom Through Education (FTE), a national project of the Round Table India under which a total of over 7,500 classrooms have been built so far benefiting 7.9 million children across India with a total outlay of over Rs 344 crore.

Headmistress of the school Rukmaniyamma said, "On behalf of our students and faculty, I wish to whole-heartedly thank Round Table India, Ladies Circle India and Yahoo for giving my children these infrastructure facilities. The classrooms and the toilet blocks will make a whole world of difference to us as I believe a decent physical infrastructure will be the beginning of joyful learning experiences for my students. My sincere gratitude to all involved in the project."

The Director Finance, Yahoo, Prasad Dhongadi said, "We are happy to extend our support to Round Table India's Freedom Through Education initiative in enabling learning for the underprivileged children across the remote parts of the country by building quality infrastructure in schools. These facilities will augment the educational needs of the needy students and support their holistic growth."