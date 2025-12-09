Yathindra dismisses leadership change buzz

Belagavi: KarnatakaChief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and Congress MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah has firmly denied any possibility of a leadership change in the state, stating that the party high command has made it clear that no such situation exists. Speaking in Belagavi on Monday, Yathindra said Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had only requested “an opportunity,” but the high command conveyed that there is no question of altering the leadership at this stage.

Yathindra stressed that the ongoing speculation about internal power tussles is a creation of the opposition. “There is no fight for power within the Congress. These rumours are being spread deliberately by opposition parties. Ever since we came to power, they have been dreaming of a change in the CM’s chair,” he said.

Expressing complete confidence in his father’s tenure, Yathindra stated, “I personally believe Siddaramaiah will complete five years as Chief Minister. There has been no discussion in Delhi or Karnataka on changing leadership. The high command has not called CM Siddaramaiah for any such talks.”

His remarks have triggered political curiosity, especially since they follow recent “breakfast meetings” between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar—meetings seen as attempts to project unity amid intensified speculation.

Earlier, both leaders had publicly stated that any decision on leadership would be left to the high command. Yathindra’s decisive statement that Siddaramaiah will continue for the full term has added a fresh twist to the ongoing debate.

Meanwhile, discussions on Karnataka’s leadership had reportedly taken place at Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi’s residence recently, attended by Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Party sources had hinted at another round of meetings. However, Yathindra categorically denied any such deliberations at the high-command level, reinforcing that stability, not change, is the party’s current stance.