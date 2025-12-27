Yettinahole water to reach region within a year: Minister

Devanahalli: Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister and Bengaluru Rural district in-charge K.H. Muniyappa on Sunday expressed confidence that water from the Yettinahole project would reach the region within a year, stating that long-pending hurdles have been resolved and work is progressing at a rapid pace.

Speaking after inaugurating the distribution of borewell pump motors to beneficiaries under the Ganga Kalyana Scheme at the Devanahalli taluk panchayat premises, Muniyappa said the Yettinahole drinking water project had entered a crucial execution phase. The programme was organised by the Department of Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development for beneficiaries in the Devanahalli Assembly constituency.

“The obstacles that delayed the Yettinahole project have now been cleared. Pipeline work covering nearly 250 to 300 km is under way at a fast pace,” the minister said. He explained that water would be stored near Koratagere in Tumakuru district and Sasalu hobli of Doddaballapur, before being further stored near Kundanahalli and pumped to supply areas facing acute drinking water shortages.

Muniyappa said the project has an allocation of 20 TMC of water. “Priority will be given to supplying drinking water to households before diverting water to tanks. I am confident that water will be supplied to this region within one year,” he said.

Referring to the combined impact of the Yettinahole project, KC Valley and HN Valley schemes, the minister said groundwater levels in the region would improve significantly. “These projects will revive agriculture and allied activities. Farmers should not sell their land, as the value and productivity of farmland will increase,” he advised. The minister also announced that the government aims to provide 1,500 residential sites in the taluk in the coming days and has already sanctioned 1,000 houses. Stressing employment generation, Muniyappa said ensuring at least one employed person per household was his priority. He added that discussions had been held with a private company, Foxconn, which had indicated the availability of around 25,000 job opportunities. Skill development programmes would be strengthened to equip youth for these jobs, he said.

Earlier, Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority district president B. Rajanna said the inflow of HN Valley and KC Valley water into tanks had already improved groundwater levels, benefiting farmers. He urged farmers to make use of welfare schemes such as the Ganga Kalyana Scheme.

Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Srinath Gowda said 39 farmers in Devanahalli taluk had been provided borewells and pump motors during the current year. He also announced the distribution of free plates and tumblers to about 5,000 government school children, play kits to 15 anganwadis, and seating facilities at 11 primary health centres. Several elected representatives, officials and farmers were present at the event.