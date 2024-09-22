Young aspiring diplomats debate on global issues and world politics

Bengaluru: In a notable demonstration of teamwork, collaboration and diplomacy, Greenwood High, International Campus, Sarjapur, proudly hosted the highly anticipated GWH Model United Nations (GWH - MUN) recently. With over 560 delegates from 18 schools participating in 12 committees, the event proved to be an exhilarating platform that encouraged academic excellence, inclusivity, and diverse representation, introducing students to new avenues in critical simulations of global events and UN conferences. The event witnessed role-play by students as delegates of different countries attempting to solve real-world issues through policies and perspectives of their assigned portfolio.

The objective of organizing such a conference was to imbibe leadership qualities and diplomatic skills among the student participants, preparing them for future roles in international relations and global problem-solving. The grand opening ceremony saw an inspiring blend of music, culture, and intellectual discourse. Sheila Alexander, Principal of the International Campus, delivered an empowering address, emphasizing the importance of nurturing diplomacy and negotiation skills among students. This was followed by an important panel discussion that covered important facets of international relations, foreign policy, and the fundamentals of MUN.

The students took on diplomatic roles in the United Nations Security Council, United Nations Human Rights Council, Disarmament and International Security Committee, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Special Political and Decolonization Committee, Historical Crisis Committee, International Court of Justice, World Bank, International Atomic Energy Agency, Salem Witch Trials, All India Political Parties Meet and International Press Corps. This gave them the chance to hone their public speaking, diplomacy, critical thinking, and negotiation skills. Delegates were deeply involved in recreating global political crises and working towards creative resolutions, which strengthened their adaptability and persuasive communication skills. Each committee witnessed passionate debates and deliberations.

“The passion and commitment displayed by each delegate at GWH MUN 2024 were truly commendable, with many participants tackling complex global issues through diplomacy, critical thinking, and collaboration,” said Niru Agarwal, Managing Trustee, Greenwood High International School, in appreciation of the participants’ efforts. “Their capacity to interact meaningfully with real-world problems emphasizes how crucial these experiences are in forming the next generation of leaders. The objective is to establish a setting that fosters cognitive development and worldwide consciousness, and these youthful brains have demonstrated their capacity to have a constructive influence on the global arena.”

The concluding event featured a brief cultural presentation, succeeded by a powerful speech delivered by Vice Principal, NishantNagavar. In it, he raised awareness among the students about the importance of diplomacy in times of war, citing personal experiences to illustrate the need of fostering relationships through thick and thin. GWH MUN 2024 was enthusiastically welcomed by the attendees. The occasion gave students a platform to share their expertise and foster a collaborative learning atmosphere and gave them a chance to demonstrate their leadership, progressive thinking, and global perspective.