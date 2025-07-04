Young innovator develops low-cost facial recognition system

Puttur: A pioneering innovation by Arun Kumar, a pre-university student at Government PU College in Kombettu, near Puttur has developed an efficient facial recognition-based attendance system. Highlighted in a social media post on Wednesday by the Karnataka Department of School Education and Literacy Secretariat, this project showcases the transformative potential of vocational training in addressing practical challenges. Under the mentorship of vocational trainer Ashlesh Kumar, Arun dedicated two months to developing the system, which leverages a Raspberry Pi single-board computer and a camera to automatically log student attendance upon entry.

Costing approximately ₹13,000 for the prototype, the system offers a budget-friendly alternative to conventional methods, though a fully scaled version would require additional investment. Capable of tracking attendance for up to 200 students, the system enhances transparency by sending real-time updates to parents via the Telegram app. It also streamlines administrative tasks, delivering a comprehensive attendance report to the headmaster by 11:00 am on the same day.