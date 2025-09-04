Live
YouTubers accused of spreading false news in Dharmasthala
Mangaluru: Hindu activist Prashanth Sambargi has filed a complaint with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) alleging that several YouTube channels played a role in spreading false information in connection with the Dharmasthala burial case.
In his complaint, Sambargi named YouTube channels including D Talks, Kudla Rampage, Mohammad Sameer, Vartha Bharati, and Kannada Planet, accusing them of disseminating news without the mandatory approval of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He said that under national interest, the broadcast of current affairs content requires ministerial approval, which the named channels had allegedly ignored.
The complaint further alleges that the channels conducted interviews with accused Chinnaiah, who was placed under the Protected Witness Scheme, in violation of legal provisions. Sambargi maintained that such interviews, whether recorded before, during, or after the filing of cases, are unlawful.
He also sought an inquiry into the financial sources of the YouTubers. SIT officer Simon received the complaint and issued an acknowledgement. The SIT, which is probing allegations of illegal burials in Dharmasthala, has not yet commented on the latest complaint.