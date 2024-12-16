Zakir Hussain’s Enchanting Legacy

Moodbidri, (Karnataka) : The cultural town of Moodbidri holds cherished memories of the legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain’s visit in 1997, when he mesmerized audiences during the Virasat festival. Hosted by Alva’s Education Foundation, the event remains etched in the hearts of locals as one of the most extraordinary cultural celebrations in the town's history.

Zakir Hussain’s performance was not merely a recital; it was a profound artistic communion. The maestro’s tabla rhythms seemed to breathe life into the serene surroundings of Moodbidri, uniting the audience in awe. His visit brought an unparalleled sense of pride to the town, often referred to as the "Jain Kashi" of South India.

“A Maestro Among Us”

Recalling that evening, Dr. M. Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation and organiser of Virasat, said, “Having Ustad Zakir Hussain perform at Virasat was a dream come true. His music transcended barriers of language and culture, connecting every soul in the audience. That night, Moodbidri became a confluence of tradition and global artistry. It was as if the town’s rich heritage met the world on Zakir Hussain’s tabla.”

“A Rare Musical Feast”

Prakash Shenoy, an organiser of the Karkala Cultural Festival through his Shastreeya Sangeet Sahba of Karkala and a longtime admirer of Zakir Hussain, described the performance as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

“The way his fingers danced on the tabla was hypnotic. It was a rare feast for music lovers. His humility and genuine curiosity about our local traditions made him not just a global icon but a human being deeply connected to his Indian roots,” Shenoy recalled. He hailed Zakir Hussian as a down to earth man

And said he savoured “our traditional Goud Sarswath Brahmin cuisine and insisted that he would like to have similar dishes for the next meal, he moved us with his simplicity. He even released a souvenir we had published during the fifth anniversary of the Sabha entitled ‘Panchama Sampada’ Prakash Shenoy told Hans India.

A Photographer’s Perspective

Renowned photographer Yajna, who captured Zakir Hussain’s expressions during the Virasat performance, reflected on the challenge and privilege of immortalising such a moment. “The intensity in his eyes as he played, the joy in his smile when the crowd cheered—those moments were pure magic. Photographing Zakir Hussain that evening felt like documenting a historical event. Every frame seemed to resonate with the rhythm of his music.”

Oral History’s View

Dr. Amrut Malla, an oral historian who has extensively documented cultural events in coastal Karnataka, emphasised the lasting impact of Zakir Hussain’s visit. “Moodbidri has hosted many cultural luminaries, but Zakir Hussain’s performance was a watershed moment. It elevated the town’s standing as a cultural hub. His visit also inspired local artists to dream bigger and embrace their heritage with pride,” Dr. Malla shared.

Legacy Beyond Borders

Zakir Hussain’s 1997 performance at Virasat remains a powerful reminder of how art bridges divides and enriches communities. His tabla rhythms are said to have lingered long after the performance, leaving an indelible mark on Moodbidri’s cultural consciousness.

Today, as Moodbidri continues to celebrate its vibrant traditions through festivals like Virasat, the memory of Zakir Hussain’s visit serves as an enduring symbol of the town’s cultural glory and its role in hosting the world’s finest artistry.



















