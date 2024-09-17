PM Modi Turns 74: BJP, NDA Leaders Shower Birthday Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 74th birthday today, receiving a flood of warm wishes from BJP and NDA leaders across the country. The day was marked by a series of celebratory messages, highlighting Modi's leadership, vision, and contributions to India's progress over the years.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other senior leaders extended their heartfelt wishes on social media, praising Modi’s dedication to the nation. Party workers and supporters also organized various social welfare events and rallies in honor of the Prime Minister’s birthday.

Modi, known for his focus on development, economic reforms, and global diplomacy, has remained at the forefront of Indian politics for nearly two decades. As he turns 74, the nation reflects on his enduring influence and the milestones achieved under his leadership.

With the 2024 general elections around the corner, BJP and NDA leaders emphasized their commitment to following Modi’s path of development and transformation for the country.