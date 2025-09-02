The Blood Moon 2025 will pass through Earth’s shadow and glow an apocalyptic shade of crimson, in an event also known as a “Blood Moon”.

In the UK, the total lunar eclipse will begin with the Moon still below the horizon, but the Moon will rise already in total eclipse around 19:30, when the Sun is setting. This will give stargazers a Blood Moon viewing guide to see the second half of the show.

What time is the lunar decline?

The UK last saw a total lunar decline in 2022. This time's decline begins with the penumbral phase in which the Moon moves into the lighter darkness of Earth around 1628 BST( 1728 UTC).

This partial eclipse which occurs as the Moon shifts into the darker shadow known as the umbra commences around 17:27 BST (18:27 UTC).

Totality is observed at 19:11 BST. If the weather is nice it means that theoretically, you may be able to see the Moon starting to show its red hue as it ascends over the Horizon. This will be around 20 minutes before moonrise in the UK.

Dr Edward Bloomer, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, said: “In the UK, we won’t see the most dramatic reddening of the Moon right away. The Moon will only be fully visible to many viewers 10 or 20 minutes after rising from the horizon. But it’s absolutely worth watching. You get to see the mechanics of the solar system at work.

How to watch lunar eclipse?

To watch the Sunday lunar eclipse in the stylish conditions, stargazers will need to find nearly with a clear view of the horizon by 1930. In metropolises, this might be up a hill, or to a demesne or popular standpoint

Binoculars and a telescope can aid, but they aren't required. A lunar eclipse can be safely viewed with the naked eye – unlike a solar eclipse, because the reflected light from the Moon is not intense enough to damage your eyes.